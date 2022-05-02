57º

Be alert to patches of dense fog Monday morning

Patches of dense fog have developed in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Poor visibility in downtown Roanoke from our Virginia Tech Carilion skycam

ROANOKE, Va. – Similar to Sunday morning, patches of dense fog have developed Monday morning.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is tracking this all morning long on Virginia Today. You can watch our coverage by clicking here.

Fog is mainly confined to parts of the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside but will mostly dissipate between 9 and 10 a.m.

Remember to leave the high beams off, so as to not scatter more light. Keep a safe distance between you and any other cars in front of you.

After the fog lifts, we’re on our way to a sunny and warm day. Be sure to check here for a full update on our forecast.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

