Warm, bright afternoons follow record cool Mother’s Day

Last Friday’s storm system moves back onshore to give us more rain later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – For many of us, Mother’s Day 2022 was the coolest on record with highs only in the 50s.

We’ll start Monday off chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Sunshine and sinking air behind last week’s storm system will help to warm things up into the upper 60s and lower 70s Monday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 5/9/2022

We’ll be slightly warmer Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon as well.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 5/10/2022

Humidity levels stay low, which will make for cool mornings and comfortably warm afternoons through Wednesday and Thursday.

Daily dew points/moisture levels from Wednesday through Saturday

Humidity levels rise, however, Thursday night and into Saturday. This comes as our storm system from last Friday makes it back onshore.

This will result in periods of showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

Showers and storms return to the forecast as soon as Thursday night

Because this is a slow-mover, we’re looking at fairly high rain totals of about a half-an-inch to an inch-and-a-half.

Projected rain totals later in the week

Sunday may feature some late day showers and storms, but it does appear we’ll be warmer - in the 70s and 80s by then.

Ad

For updates on the forecast, make sure to download our weather app!