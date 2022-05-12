What’s old is new again - last week’s storm brings late week rain chance

ROANOKE, Va. – After a pristine start to the week, Thursday is our transition day. We start the day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Clouds increase, however, as the day progresses.

This will limit high temperatures by a few degrees as compared to Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 5/12/2022

We may see a few stray showers Thursday evening, so do be on the lookout for that at Central Virginia Community College’s commencement. Otherwise, rain becomes more likely throughout the day Friday.

Commencement forecast for CVCC, VT and VWCC

An area of low pressure which has - a) brought us severe weather in the last week and b) caused coastal flooding this week - will bring occasional showers and storms back to the region Friday and during the second half of the day Saturday.

Rounds of showers and storms move through Friday and Saturday

Highs Saturday reach the 70s, but it will still be a bit on the humid side. Come Sunday, this storm is far northeast of us. That said, a weak disturbance to our west will still produce scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs manage to reach the 80s.

Weekend forecast for 5/14 and 5/15/2022

The hope is that any storms or residual cloud cover is gone between roughly 11 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 a.m. Monday. It’s at this point that a total lunar eclipse will take place, and we’ll have the chance to view it!

Total lunar eclipse visible Sunday night into Monday morning

Make sure to read Justin McKee’s newsletter from this week for more information on that.