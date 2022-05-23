Rounds of rain to bring relief from heat, high pollen levels

Rain to bring relief from the heat in the next three days

ROANOKE, Va. – After three straight days of summer heat and scattered summer storms, relief from the heat is on the way.

High pressure to the north brings in the unseasonably cool air, while low pressure riding in from the south brings rounds of rain Monday.

We start the day with some showery weather - especially west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Showers start out lightly in parts of the area Monday

By the afternoon, however, rain will be mostly widespread and will stay that way into the night.

Rain turns widespread Monday afternoon and evening

Rain will get heavy at times during the evening and overnight hours.

Rain turns heavy at times Monday evening into Tuesday morning

Showers turn less numerous throughout the day Tuesday, but not without an inch or more falling in most locations. This is mostly beneficial, but some localized flooding cannot be ruled out. The threat for that and damaging thunderstorms is slightly higher to our south.

Rain impacts between Monday and Tuesday

Temperatures Monday will fall a few degrees - from the upper 60s and lower 70s in the morning into the low to mid 60s in the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 5/23/2022

That’s where temperatures will peak Tuesday afternoon as well.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 5/24/2022

Highs in the 60s is typical for late May in Caribou Maine - not in southwest and central Virginia.

We break out of this unseasonably cool stretch by Thursday and Friday. However, another front brings the chance for rain and storms late Thursday and lingering into Friday.

Rain and storm chances rise again Thursday and Friday

Beyond that front, the weather calms down and warms up for the weekend. We’re looking at highs well into the 80s by Memorial Day.

Weather pattern leading up to Memorial Day weekend

Storm chances are low for now, but if low pressure can ride farther up the East Coast - that will change. Make sure you stay up to date on the rainy pattern and holiday weekend forecast by downloading our weather app.