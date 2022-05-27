Tornado warning issued for Amherst County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a tornado warning for parts of Amherst and Bedford Counties.

At about 8:04 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clifford, moving northeast at 35 mph.

The warning is set to expire at 8:15 a.m.

The areas affected include:

Amherst

Forks Of Buffalo

Clifford

Falconerville

New Glasgow

Lowesville

Pleasant View

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.