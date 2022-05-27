Tornado warning issued for Amherst County

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a tornado warning for parts of Amherst County.
At about 8:04 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Clifford, moving northeast at 35 mph.
The warning is set to expire at 8:15 a.m.
The areas affected include:
- Amherst
- Forks Of Buffalo
- Clifford
- Falconerville
- New Glasgow
- Lowesville
- Pleasant View
If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.