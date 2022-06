Severe thunderstorm watch for areas in pink until 5 p.m.

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch this afternoon for parts of Southwest Virginia.

Areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway could be at risk of damaging winds, large hail and/or localized flooding with any storm that forms.

Stay tuned on-air, online and on social media as Your Local Weather Authority passes along any severe weather alerts.