Hot weekend and storms before a pleasant end to June

ROANOKE, Va. – The end of June is always on the warm side, but this weekend our highs are a little above average. Seasonable highs are in the mid 80s and our forecast highs reach the upper 80s and even 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. By this time of year Roanoke tends to have 7 days where highs reached the 90s, but this year 14 days already reached that threshold. I wouldn’t be surprised if we add another on before the weekend is through.

It's less than a week into summer, but many of us already have more 90 degree days than the average through today

A cold front is coming our way to deliver some showers, but it won’t really affect our weather until Sunday comes around. Before the front we do have some showers this afternoon. A few clouds in the Highlands and New River Valley will be heavy enough to bring some pop-up showers in the mid-to-late afternoon. Those clouds don’t really build up until later in the day so temperatures there rise just the same as the rest of the area.

Pop-up showers in the Highlands and New River Valley arrive in the afternoon

The cold front brings more widespread showers come Sunday. In the afternoon scattered showers develop with a few storms through the evening. After sunset the rain coverage is less widespread. The front actually passes over us on Monday bringing showers and storms through the morning. The severe risk is low for now, but there is still enough energy for some lightning and strong winds. Once the front moves through cooler, drier air from the north arrives and keeps the middle of the week more comfortable.

Storms will be most widespread on Monday. The associated clouds will keep Monday's highs a bit cooler than Sunday's.

After the front cooler, drier air comes in from the north and keeps our temperatures mild through the middle of the week

When it comes to spending time outdoors this weekend be sure to be prepared for the heat and sunshine. Stay cool and stay hydrated anytime you are outdoors either Saturday or Sunday. Pollen levels are limited both days in the weekend so allergy sufferers get a break. Saturday is easier to spend at the pool given the drier afternoon, but if you are out early on Sunday you can spend some time poolside. Mosquitos are out in force through the start of the week.

Be sure to download our weather app for the latest on the storms as they approach and to see just how nice next week will be.