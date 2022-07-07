89º

CONFIRMED: Our area’s fifth tornado of the year confirmed in Grayson County

The storm touched down briefly Tuesday afternoon

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Marshall Downing

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Still image from video of a tornado in Grayson County Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Kendra Frazier (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

BAYWOOD, Va. – Storms the last several afternoons have brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging winds to parts of the area.

One storm in Grayson County spawned a brief tornado on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg confirmed Thursday that the twister was rated an EF-1 with maximum winds of 95mph.

This tornado snapped a hardwood tree trunk and uprooted several other trees on its path

This is the fifth tornado to hit the area this year. The most notable was the one that happened in late May in the Goode/Forest area.

The Baywood Tornado makes 5 so far this year

For Grayson County, this is the fourth tornado since 1950.

You can see a brief video of the tornado, sent in by Kendra Frazier, below.

A funnel cloud was spotted in Pulaski Wednesday afternoon, but it never touched down.

