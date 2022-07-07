CONFIRMED: Our area’s fifth tornado of the year confirmed in Grayson County

Still image from video of a tornado in Grayson County Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Kendra Frazier

BAYWOOD, Va. – Storms the last several afternoons have brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging winds to parts of the area.

One storm in Grayson County spawned a brief tornado on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg confirmed Thursday that the twister was rated an EF-1 with maximum winds of 95mph.

This tornado snapped a hardwood tree trunk and uprooted several other trees on its path

This is the fifth tornado to hit the area this year. The most notable was the one that happened in late May in the Goode/Forest area.

For Grayson County, this is the fourth tornado since 1950.

You can see a brief video of the tornado, sent in by Kendra Frazier, below.

@NWSBlacksburg is currently "coordinating with Grayson County Emergency Management about storm damage in this area. It's unclear whether this feature ever made contact with the ground."



Thanks to Ginger of Baywood for sending this video of yesterday's storm to me. #swvawx #vawx pic.twitter.com/gdauQ4KVHL — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) July 6, 2022

A funnel cloud was spotted in Pulaski Wednesday afternoon, but it never touched down.

Funnel cloud yesterday near the Tractor Supply in Pulaski.



Photo: Sarah and Kelvin Akers pic.twitter.com/oeqCnxElxh — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) July 7, 2022

