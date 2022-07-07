CONFIRMED: Our area’s fifth tornado of the year confirmed in Grayson County

BAYWOOD, Va. – Storms the last several afternoons have brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging winds to parts of the area.
One storm in Grayson County spawned a brief tornado on Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg confirmed Thursday that the twister was rated an EF-1 with maximum winds of 95mph.
This is the fifth tornado to hit the area this year. The most notable was the one that happened in late May in the Goode/Forest area.
For Grayson County, this is the fourth tornado since 1950.
You can see a brief video of the tornado, sent in by Kendra Frazier, below.
@NWSBlacksburg is currently "coordinating with Grayson County Emergency Management about storm damage in this area. It's unclear whether this feature ever made contact with the ground."— Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) July 6, 2022
Thanks to Ginger of Baywood for sending this video of yesterday's storm to me. #swvawx #vawx pic.twitter.com/gdauQ4KVHL
A funnel cloud was spotted in Pulaski Wednesday afternoon, but it never touched down.
Funnel cloud yesterday near the Tractor Supply in Pulaski.— Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) July 7, 2022
Photo: Sarah and Kelvin Akers pic.twitter.com/oeqCnxElxh
