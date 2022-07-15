Weekend forecast: Ctrl C, Ctrl V

ROANOKE, Va. – Ctrl C and Ctrl V - many of us know this as copy/paste on a keyboard. It’s also how we’re going to refer to this weekend’s forecast.

We start with Friday. Much like Thursday, we’ll see temperatures reach their typical mid-summer levels. Highs reach the low to mid 80s in the New River Valley and about 85 to 90° outside of the mountains.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 7/15/2022

A few isolated storms will develop late in the day into the evening.

This weekend, we’ll be sandwiched in between two fronts. These two don’t necessarily mesh together, so widespread rain is off the table. Instead, we find ourselves dodging your run-of-the-mill pop-up thunderstorms each afternoon this weekend.

What we're tracking for the weekend of July 15-17, 2022

Highs, much like Friday, will be very typical for this time of year.

High temperature forecast for the weekend of 7/16 and 7/17

Storms turn more numerous as Front #2 (labeled in the map above) moves through.

Once it does so, the heat takes over. The worst of the heat will be located over the Great Plains.

A westerly wind circling an area of high pressure will be enough to push our temperatures into the low to mid 90s from Tuesday through at least Thursday of next week.