Trending hotter! What Virginia’s summers could feel like by 2100

ROANOKE, Va. – Does summer feel hotter than it used to? Climate Central crunched the numbers and found that Roanoke and Lynchburg’s average summer temperature has increased 3.2° and 1.5° since 1970.

Seven of the ten hottest summers on record have happened since 2000 in the Star City, while Lynchburg has had four of its ten hottest summers on record since the turn of the century.

Climate Central has also projected what the future could hold if current emissions trends continue. The organization says Roanoke’s summers will feel more like Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2060, then Fort Smith, Arkansas in 2100.

For Lynchburg, you’re headed to Columbus, Georgia’s averages by 2060 and an Irving, Texas feel in 2100.

Interesting data from @ClimateCentral. Based on current emissions trends, Roanoke will feel more like Fort Smith, AR and Lynchburg will feel more like Irving, TX by 2100. Avg. summer high temp increasing by about 8 degrees. #swvawx #vawx pic.twitter.com/Aj3lTW4Ock — Justin McKee (@JustinMcKeeWx) July 20, 2022

For perspective, the average temperature during summer (factoring in the high and the low of each day) is 76.7° in Roanoke. Climate Central says that would increase to around 85° if we don’t do something about emissions.

Ad

Hotter summers by 2100 - Roanoke projection vs. Fort Smith, AR current (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In Lynchburg, we would be increasing the average high in July to 94° and the average low to 72° if this projection comes true. Incredibly hot!

Hotter summers by 2100 - Lynchburg projection vs. Irving, TX current (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

On the flip side, Climate Central says that the average summer in 2100 in Utica or Syracuse, New York will feel like it does here now. So if New York gets an influx of Virginians in the next 80 years, they’ll know why!

Warmer summers by 2100 - Utica, NY projection vs. Roanoke current (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

You can read more about how Climate Central came up with these numbers here.