System to bring one last gasp of scattered storms Monday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Flooding Sunday lead to impassable roads and even schools closing in Nelson County Monday.

Heading into Monday, our slow-moving front will continue to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. The greatest coverage of these storms will be near and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway from about Noon to 6 p.m.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Monday, 8/22/22

Prior to that, temperatures reach the upper 70s and low to mid 80s - warmer than Sunday thanks to a lack of widespread morning rain.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 8/22/22

Once a front passes, you expect it to get cooler - right? Not so fast!

We’ll turn hotter Tuesday with highs nearing 85 to 90° outside of the mountains. This will likely be the warmest day we’ve had in nearly two weeks!

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 8/23/22

Our old front then camps out to the south, providing a boundary for future storm systems to ride. This will likely lead to an increase in storm chances Friday through Sunday.

What we're tracking later this week

We’ll watch this closely for the beginning of high school football season Friday evening and for WingFest in downtown Roanoke Saturday.

Preview of the forecast for high school football - 8/26/2022

