Not as many storms, more warmth expected Tuesday, Wednesday afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. – The radar was having to work hard on Labor Day, as was Your Local Weather Authority.

Showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening won’t be quite as widespread as what we saw both Sunday and Labor Day.

That said, some energy above us could generate a few hit-or-miss showers and storms both Tuesday and late Wednesday afternoons.

What we're tracking for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons

Humidity levels come down a touch heading into Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

No, it won’t feel like pumpkin spice and everything nice - but it also won’t be soupy out there.

Humidity levels gradually dip through the end of the week

That’s great news for high school football action Friday evening! Kickoff temperatures are expected to be in the 70s.

High school football preview for Friday, 9/9/2022

Fast-forward to the weekend, and we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere. As that shifts north, so does the moisture.

We expect showers to increase late Saturday with heightened chances Sunday as well.

Moisture levels, rain chances increasing late this weekend

We’ll iron out the timing in the coming days, but this is something to keep in mind if you’re heading to the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival in Buchanan or the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at VIR.

Tropics Update

Lastly, the tropics have gained steam since the beginning of the month. Danielle and Earl have formed, but they’re of no direct concern to the U.S.

Tropical Update as of 3 a.m., 9/6/2022

Another storm near the Cabo Verde Islands has a 50% chance of developing before the end of the week.