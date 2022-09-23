Ya feel that? Fall arrives right on schedule in southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – The winds of change are blowing, and they were blowing quickly Thursday!

That’s helped usher in much cooler air for the first full day of fall Friday. After one of the coolest mornings in months, temperatures only manage to peak in the 60s and lower 70s Friday afternoon. It won’t be as windy.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 9/23/2022

Make sure you have a hoodie (or something to that effect) if you’re heading to high school football action Friday evening.

Though temperatures start in the low to mid 60s around kickoff, they’ll quickly drop into the 50s after sunset.

What to bring for high school football games on Friday, 9/23/2022

Morning lows then hit the 40s again Saturday morning. Brr!

Overnight lows heading into Saturday morning, 9/24/2022

Saturday looks great for fall festivals with afternoon highs eventually reaching the low to mid 70s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine ahead of another storm system.

Weekend forecast for 9/24 and 9/25/2022

The bulk of that system’s energy will stay to our north Sunday, but we’ll still manage to squeeze out a few scattered late day showers. Sunday is not a waste!

Storm system to produce scattered showers late Sunday, 9/25/2022

A downsloping wind keeps us dry into Monday.

Following that, another dip in the jet stream sends cool, autumnal air in our direction while heat plagues the Western U.S.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day temperature outlook

The tropics are hot with Fiona and Gaston staying out to sea. Two other waves have a high chance of developing.

Tropical update as of 3:15 a.m. 9/23/2022

The one in the Caribbean will likely make landfall somewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast next week.

Where exactly that happens is still up for debate. The storm has yet to form a neatly-defined center, so forecast models struggle with its path in the long-term.

We’ll keep you posted every step of the way on the 10 News Weather Authority app.