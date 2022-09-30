53º

YOUR PINS: Pictures of a pre-Ian sunset in southwest, central Virginia

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Sunset before Ian - taken by Jamie Gurley in Vinton (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – High-level cirrus clouds on the outer edges of Hurricane Ian made for a vibrant sunset in southwest and central Virginia Thursday night.

Below are a few pictures you took and sent through Pin It.

If you have pictures of the sunset or the impact Ian has on our area, (when it’s safe to do so) you can send them through this link.

Jennifer Clark’s picture out of Blacksburg was featured Friday morning on Virginia Today as our ‘Picture of the Day.’

Jennifer Clark

Sunset over Va Tech

Blacksburg

Robin Scott caught the crescent moon through a veil of pink and purple.

Robin Scott

Before Ian, a crescent moon at sunset

Roanoke

Lara Wilson took the scenic route, getting this beautiful view over the Blue Ridge Parkway in Botetourt County.

Lara Wilson

Blue Ridge Parkway near Buchanan.

Buchanan

Keep scrolling for more examples of Thursday night’s sunset. '

Ian is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds late Friday into Friday night.

Bmk1266

Beautiful!

Roanoke
Pins User

Pre-Ian sunset - Roanoke

Roanoke
Jess Luper

Galax, VA

Roanoke
Bill S

Sunset in Floyd before Ian

Floyd
Billy Foutz

Tonight's Sunset.

Montvale
Andrea Holdren

Calm before the storm, Salem 09/29/22

Salem

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

