YOUR PINS: Pictures of a pre-Ian sunset in southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – High-level cirrus clouds on the outer edges of Hurricane Ian made for a vibrant sunset in southwest and central Virginia Thursday night.
Below are a few pictures you took and sent through Pin It.
If you have pictures of the sunset or the impact Ian has on our area, (when it’s safe to do so) you can send them through this link.
Jennifer Clark’s picture out of Blacksburg was featured Friday morning on Virginia Today as our ‘Picture of the Day.’
Jennifer Clark
Sunset over Va Tech
Robin Scott caught the crescent moon through a veil of pink and purple.
Robin Scott
Before Ian, a crescent moon at sunset
Lara Wilson took the scenic route, getting this beautiful view over the Blue Ridge Parkway in Botetourt County.
Lara Wilson
Blue Ridge Parkway near Buchanan.
Keep scrolling for more examples of Thursday night’s sunset. '
Ian is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds late Friday into Friday night.
Bmk1266
Beautiful!
Pins User
Pre-Ian sunset - Roanoke
Jess Luper
Galax, VA
Bill S
Sunset in Floyd before Ian
Billy Foutz
Tonight's Sunset.
Andrea Holdren
Calm before the storm, Salem 09/29/22