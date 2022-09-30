YOUR PINS: Pictures of a pre-Ian sunset in southwest, central Virginia

Sunset before Ian - taken by Jamie Gurley in Vinton

ROANOKE, Va. – High-level cirrus clouds on the outer edges of Hurricane Ian made for a vibrant sunset in southwest and central Virginia Thursday night.

Below are a few pictures you took and sent through Pin It.

If you have pictures of the sunset or the impact Ian has on our area, (when it’s safe to do so) you can send them through this link.

Jennifer Clark’s picture out of Blacksburg was featured Friday morning on Virginia Today as our ‘Picture of the Day.’

Jennifer Clark Sunset over Va Tech 0 s 0

Robin Scott caught the crescent moon through a veil of pink and purple.

Robin Scott Before Ian, a crescent moon at sunset 0 s 0

Lara Wilson took the scenic route, getting this beautiful view over the Blue Ridge Parkway in Botetourt County.

Lara Wilson Blue Ridge Parkway near Buchanan. 0 s 0

Keep scrolling for more examples of Thursday night’s sunset. '

Ian is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds late Friday into Friday night.

Bmk1266 Beautiful! 0 s 0

Pins User Pre-Ian sunset - Roanoke 0 s 0

Jess Luper Galax, VA 0 s 0

Bill S Sunset in Floyd before Ian 0 s 0

Billy Foutz Tonight's Sunset. 0 s 0