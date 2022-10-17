Bundle up! Coldest air of the season to arrive after Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our long-awaited cold front moves through the area Monday, taking any rain that we’ve seen farther to the east.

Behind it, we’re left with times of clouds and sun and a subtle drop in temperatures compared to Sunday afternoon. A much bigger drop in temperatures comes after Monday.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 10/17/2022

One thing we’ll notice, especially during the afternoon and evening, is the increase in wind.

Gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be common across the board both Monday and Tuesday.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Monday, 10/17/2022

This leads to a rude awakening Tuesday morning, as wind chills begin in the 20s and lower 30s.

Minimum wind chill for Tuesday morning, 10/18/2022

That wind carries a limited amount of moisture toward the west-facing slopes Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in some snow up top!

FutureTracker - Tuesday, 10/18/2022

For the rest of us, it means near-record chill during the afternoon Tuesday.

Highs will only reach the 40s in the New River Valley and Highlands and low-to-mid 50s elsewhere.

Nearing record chill Tuesday afternoon, 10/18/2022

Most in the NRV and Highlands fall near or below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The wind should prevent most in the lower elevations from hitting 32°, but it’ll be close.

It would be a good idea to cover up any plants you want to save in the coming days.

Morning low temperature forecast through Thursday, 10/20/2022

Thursday morning is when I expect the most widespread freeze, as the wind finally calms down.

After that, the jet stream retreats north.

This still means we’ll see some chilly mornings into the weekend, but afternoon highs will have the opportunity to reach the 60s and 70s.

Upper air pattern heading into the weekend of 10/22 and 10/23/2022

