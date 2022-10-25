Independence Elementary School and Grayson County Schools closed Tuesday after minor earthquake

UPDATE

Independence Elementary School and all Grayson County Schools will be closed after a minor earthquake was reported in the area early Tuesday morning (Oct. 25).

No injuries or damage have been reported at this time, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was detected in Grayson County shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As of 6 a.m., no damage or injuries have been reported. It’s unusual to have any significant damage with an earthquake of this magnitude.

One viewer emailed 10 News from Baywood saying they heard a loud boom. They also mentioned the floors and windows shaking.

The nearby seismograph at Virginia Tech detected the wave unleashed beneath the surface by the earthquake.

Seismograph reading at Virginia Tech following Grayson County earthquake

In 2020, three schools were damaged in Grayson County after an earthquake. The damage came after an August 2020 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Sparta, North Carolina.

Independence Elementary School received the most damage from the earthquake, but according to the structural engineer at the time, the school was safe with the cracks as they are.

There were multiple cracks on the walls of the stage in the gym and cracks on the walls in multiple classrooms.

At the time, the structural engineer recommended keeping an eye on the cracks on the inside, possibly using a gauge to keep track of any expansion of the cracks.

