Happy November! Early morning fog gives way to less clouds, more warmth

Early morning fog Tuesday makes way for less cloud cover and more warmth

ROANOKE, Va. – Welcome to November!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the area until 10 a.m.

Tuesday morning begins with fog, due to calm winds and moisture from recent rainfall. As the morning progresses and the air begins to mix a little bit more, the fog will dissipate.

Expect a comforting breeze at times out of the west and northwest, leading to a warmer and mostly brighter day.

Early morning fog clears in time for a brief warm-up Tuesday afternoon

Come Wednesday, a weak disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere will throw more clouds in our direction.

Upper level disturbance to bring more clouds to the area Wednesday

Temperatures Wednesday, therefore, won’t be able to reach as high as they do Tuesday.

Tuesday will be in the 60s in the mountains and 70s elsewhere. Highs Wednesday only manage to reach about 64 to 70°.

High temperature forecast through Wednesday, 11/2/2022

Later in the week, a large dip in the jet stream will result in colder air and snow in the western half of the country.

Mountain snow expected in the Rockies, Intermountain West, Cascades and Sierra Nevada

We’ll be on the opposite side of the spectrum, where the jet stream rises. This results in unseasonably warm weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Rise in the jet stream leads to warmer weather later this week in our area

In between the two air masses will be some rainy and stormy weather in parts of the Plains.

That mostly dissipates, resulting in only a stray shower here Sunday and Monday.

