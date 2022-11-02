Hurricane history! Tracking two simultaneous November hurricanes for the third time on record

List of years with two simultaneous November hurricanes in the Atlantic

Historically, the month of November is when we see a big decrease in tropical activity in the Atlantic. Mother Nature seemingly has other plans this year as two storms, Lisa and Martin, strengthened into hurricanes Wednesday.

Lisa is a Category 1 and will soon make landfall in Belize, sending storm surge, heavy rain and strong wind to the small Central American country.

Meanwhile, Martin is churning up some waves and fish in the northern Atlantic and is not poised to impact any landmasses anytime soon.

Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach says getting two hurricanes simultaneously during the month of November is pretty rare.

The last time it happened was in 2001 with Hurricanes Michelle and Noel. It also happened in 1932.

For only the 3rd year on record, the Atlantic has two #hurricanes simultaneously in November (#Lisa and #Martin). Other 2 years with simultaneous Atlantic November hurricanes are: 1932 (Cuba Hurricane, Storm 15) and 2001 (Michelle, Noel). #hurricane pic.twitter.com/eOhHKK1U7m — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) November 2, 2022

The good news for us in Southwest and Central Virginia? Neither storm is expected to affect our weather, so we can just enjoy the quirky statistic.

Even with the late burst in activity in the Atlantic basin, we’re still running slightly behind NOAA’s forecast for the 2022 season. With how active the past few seasons have been, I’m sure no one is complaining about fewer storms this year!

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.