Flash Flood Warning for City of Roanoke and eastern Roanoke County through 6:15 p.m.

A watch means to prepare for possible severe weather. Take action when warnings are issued.

Marshall Downing

The City of Roanoke and eastern Roanoke County are both in this Flash Flood Warning until 6:15 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the red-shaded counties in the map you see above until 6:15 p.m.

Heavy rain with rates as high as 2 inches per hour will quickly fill low-lying areas and add extra height to waterways. If you need to be out today be sure to keep your car away from any flooded spots as cars can quickly sink in water that might seem passable. Turn around, don’t drown.

As a reminder, a Flood Warning is usually issued for a flood along an existing body of water that generally lasts at least a day. Flash Flood Warnings are issued on a shorter time frame and can occur anywhere water builds up quickly.

Flood Warnings are generally for longer-lasting floods on an existing body of water while Flash Flood Warnings are shorter and can happen anywhere

