Tornado warning issued for parts of City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt, Bedford, Franklin expires

UPDATE
This tornado warning has expired.
ORIGINAL STORY
A tornado warning has been issued for parts of City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt, Bedford and Franklin.
It’s set to expire at 12:45 p.m.
At about 12:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Roanoke Mountain, or near Boones Mill, moving north at 40 mph.
The areas that were affected include:
- Roanoke
- Vinton
- Stewartsville
- Laymantown
- Blue Ridge
- Cloverdale
- Cave Spring
If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.