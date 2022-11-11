Tornado warning issued for parts of City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt, Bedford, Franklin expires

A Tornado Warning is in effect for parts of City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt, Bedford, Franklin until 11/11 12:45PM.

UPDATE

This tornado warning has expired.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of City of Roanoke, Roanoke, Botetourt, Bedford and Franklin.

It’s set to expire at 12:45 p.m.

At about 12:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Roanoke Mountain, or near Boones Mill, moving north at 40 mph.

The areas that were affected include:

Roanoke

Vinton

Stewartsville

Laymantown

Blue Ridge

Cloverdale

Cave Spring

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.