Novembrrr continues! Wintry weekend feel before a Thanksgiving thaw

Weekend forecast for the Roanoke Valley - 11/19 and 11/20/2022

ROANOKE, Va. – The first half of November was one of the warmest on record, but that certainly has not been the case in the past few days.

That also won’t be the case Friday or this weekend.

While not as cold as Thursday, Friday’s temperatures will start in the 20s and peak in the 40s across the area.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 11/18/2022

We’ll repeat that performance Saturday, but we’ll actually turn colder Sunday thanks to an additional front that moves through.

We’ll be breezy at times Sunday as well, which will add insult to injury.

Assuming that the wind calms down completely, temperatures first thing Monday morning will be near record lows in a few of our zones.

Nearing record low temperatures Monday morning across a few of our zones

As high pressure moves east, however, the afternoons will gradually turn warmer Monday through Wednesday.

What we're tracking on Thanksgiving Day 2022

A storm system developing to our south will try to throw a few showers in our direction on Thanksgiving Day.

At the moment, it appears as though that chance is highest late in the day into Black Friday.

Highs will likely be in the 50s.

For updates on the Thanksgiving forecast, be sure to check in with us on our weather app.