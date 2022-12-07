Fall feel follows foggy, wet start Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been under the influence of a cool air wedge the last two days, leaving things gloomy, grey and chilly. Wednesday starts that way with areas of fog, drizzle and rain.

Rain likely Wednesday morning

As a front lifts to the north throughout the afternoon, we’ll notice things getting milder. High temperatures mostly peak (briefly) between about 59 and 65°.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 12/7/2022

This frontal system sags southward again heading into Tuesday, leaving us with highs of about 55 to 60°. Rain showers become more likely heading into the evening and overnight hours.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 12/8/2022

This comes with our last storm system of the week. Intermittent rain is likely Friday, but we’ll be much cooler at this time. Highs will only reach the 40s!

What we're tracking come Friday, 12/9/2022

Behind this system, we’re left dry Saturday but chilly still. A few showers will be possible Sunday morning before remaining dry and cool.

Weekend forecast for 12/10 and 12/11/2022

Next week starts seasonably cool as well. Another storm system gains steam across the Great Plains, giving us another shot at rain mid-to-late week.

For updates on the ever-changing forecast/weather pattern, make sure to download our free weather app.