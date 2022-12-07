Fall feel follows foggy, wet start Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been under the influence of a cool air wedge the last two days, leaving things gloomy, grey and chilly. Wednesday starts that way with areas of fog, drizzle and rain.
As a front lifts to the north throughout the afternoon, we’ll notice things getting milder. High temperatures mostly peak (briefly) between about 59 and 65°.
This frontal system sags southward again heading into Tuesday, leaving us with highs of about 55 to 60°. Rain showers become more likely heading into the evening and overnight hours.
This comes with our last storm system of the week. Intermittent rain is likely Friday, but we’ll be much cooler at this time. Highs will only reach the 40s!
Behind this system, we’re left dry Saturday but chilly still. A few showers will be possible Sunday morning before remaining dry and cool.
Next week starts seasonably cool as well. Another storm system gains steam across the Great Plains, giving us another shot at rain mid-to-late week.
