Mixture of rain, freezing rain expected for Thursday morning commute

Mix of rain, freezing rain expected for the Thursday morning commute

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperature Thursday morning are borderline freezing, leading to a mix of rain and freezing rain for the morning commute (pictured above).

While not a crippling ice storm, this could become inconvenient in some higher elevations surrounding the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands.

Ice accumulation through midday Thursday

By the early part of Thursday afternoon, any energy from our storm system gets transferred to the coast. The means that rain is reduced to a drizzle or an overcast sky.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. Thursday

Highs manage to reach 38 to 41°. Friday won’t be nearly as chilly under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

High temperature forecast through Friday, 12/16/2022

Colder air wraps around our storm system and makes its way into the area this weekend - especially Sunday.

At the same time, the storm track will be suppressed farther south.

What we're tracking for the weekend of 12/16 to 12/18/2022

Looking ahead to next week/Christmas Eve, the pattern is trending even colder.

At the moment, there’s the possibility of a storm system around the 23rd and 24th. Any information outside of that is purely speculation with something 8-9 days away.

Climate Prediction Center 6-10 day outlook through Christmas Eve 2022

Download our app for more information, updates and alerts sent straight to your phone.