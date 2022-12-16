Lots of calm weather after an icy Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Did you get any ice from the rain on Thursday? We would love to see any pictures you have. Just go to the Pin It page on our website and upload them directly to us. Keep that page bookmarked for any more winter weather coming our way.

If Thursday was enough of a preview of winter weather for you and you want a return to calm you are in luck this week. Partly cloudy skies are the norm for the end of this week and the start of the next.

Sunshine and mild temperatures make this a great weekend to get some holiday prep done

Temperatures in the upper 40s are about average this time of year. Friday does climb to the upper 40s for some of us. We lose a few degrees each day putting Sunday in the upper 30s and low 40s, but since we stay dry snow is not a threat.

Temperatures today and into next week are close to what we tend to see in December

We keep our somewhat sunny skies for the first few days of the work week. Temperatures are stable with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

The calm weather extends for a few states in any direction this weekend. When the Giants visit the Commanders skies stay clear as temperatures fall to around the freezing point by kickoff.

The calm weather here extends into Maryland and keeps skies clear for Sunday Night Football

There is a system heading our way by the end of the week. Thursday and Friday could both see rain and snow. Depending on the strength of the storm more than one inch of snow is possible in some spots. Keep checking in with us for updates as the storm gets closer.