Beyond The Forecast – Winter Precipitation Types

Temperatures can change a lot as you rise vertically in the atmosphere, and each of those temperature changes influences our precipitation

Most of our precipitation can be broken down into four categories:

Rain: Liquid through most of the atmosphere and when it reaches the ground

Freezing Rain: Temperatures aren’t cold enough in the atmosphere to freeze the water molecules, but once the rain hits an object below 32 degrees it freezes on contact

Sleet: Ice crystals high in the sky fall through enough warmer air to melt the snowflake before passing through colder air that freezes it again

Snow: Temperatures are well below 32 degrees from the sky to the ground and keep water frozen

Very warm air or very cold air keep precipitation types consistent, but if the temperature varies in the atmosphere freezing rain and sleet can develop

Rain and snow are pretty straightforward/temperatures are consistent in the atmosphere, and that means the drops stay consistent as they fall. Rain usually forms as ice crystals in clouds, but once it reaches warmer air, it melts and stays liquid all the way down.

Freezing rain follows most of the same rules as rain, but surface temperatures play a big role. If the ground, trees, buildings, etc. are below the freezing point, it’s very easy for water to freeze on contact.

Between breaking tree limbs, icing over roads, and taking down power lines freezing rain can be a serious hazard

Freezing rain can be a big problem because of how heavy water is. Ice that builds up along the length of a tree branch can weigh enough to break the branch off and block a road. Another threat during freezing rain is a power outage. Power lines can accumulate ice in the same way as branches and cause plenty of harsh effects on their own.

If you’ve ever carried a bucket full of water you know how heavy water can be; now imagine having to carry all the water that falls on a tree or power line. The weight adds up quickly!

To us on the ground, sleet tends to have more in common with snow. As it hits the ground, it’s solid and can accumulate much like snow.

Sleet forms when an ice crystal passes through warm air coming at a lower level of the atmosphere. The warmth is enough to at least partially melt the snow. Colder air closer to the surface refreezes that water into a less-neatly shaped snowflake. Often, a few separate snowflakes can join when they refreeze.

Sleet’s effects are closer to snow than freezing rain

Snowflakes form as ice in the sky and fall that way all through the atmosphere. Depending on how cold temperatures are, water molecules can line up in a few different ways. If temperatures are just below freezing, the water might not have enough time to form a nice snowflake shape so instead stays as simple discs or thin needles.

The sweet spot for nice-looking snowflakes is between 3 and 10 degrees at the surface. At that temperature, water molecules can line up in repeating patterns and make all kinds of interesting designs. If temperatures are too cold, it gets difficult for the molecules to line up as nicely so more basic plates or columns become likely again.

For nicely patterned snowflakes to form temperatures need to be just right

-- Marshall Downing