Brrr! This Christmas Eve is likely to be one of the coldest on record

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and a Merry Christmas Eve to you! I think Mother Nature will be getting coal for Christmas this year as she has sent some incredibly cold weather our way for the holiday weekend.

We’re starting the day with temperatures in the single digits on either side of the 0° mark. Wind chills are even colder!

Temperatures will recover through the morning and into the midday and afternoon. We expect highs in the 20s in most areas later today.

Christmas Eve high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If our forecast is correct, it would be one of the coldest Christmas Eves on record! The previous coldest high temperature on Christmas Eve in Roanoke? 26 degrees in 1960.

In addition to the very cold temperatures, we’re still dealing with brisk westerly breezes throughout the day.

Look for sustained winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour. Not as strong as Friday, but still very noticeable!

Today's wind speed and gusts (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind will back off a little more on Christmas Day. Temperatures are also expected to warm up a little more.

We’re forecasting highs in the 20s and 30s for the holiday. It will be a green Christmas instead of a white one, as we’re forecasting wall-to-wall sunshine.

White or green Christmas? (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures continue to trend warmer through the final week of 2022. We’re back into the 40s for highs on Tuesday, then the 50s Wednesday and/or Thursday!

Here’s a look at where the jet stream will be located later this week.

Thawing out for the final week of 2022 (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In addition to the warmer temperatures, we expect quiet weather to continue throughout the week.