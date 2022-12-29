Coldest December since 2010 closes out with warmer-than-average afternoons

High temperatures to be mostly 10-15° above average through January 4, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s no surprise that this December has been the coldest in over a decade.

While Thursday morning starts out cold and frosty, the afternoon brings about some comfort.

Highs reach about 55 to 60°. Despite increasing clouds later in the day Friday, afternoon temperatures will be similar (if not a degree or two higher).

High temperature forecast for Thursday and Friday

New Year’s Eve won’t be quite as warm, due to increased cloud cover and occasional rain showers. These showers start scattered in the morning before turning more widespread during the first two-to-three hours of the afternoon.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. New Year's Eve 2022

We’re cautiously optimistic that most tangible rain is outta here in time for any New Year’s celebrations at night.

New Year's Eve hourly planner - 2022

2023 then starts off on a very warm note. High temperatures during the afternoon mostly climb into the 60s - roughly 15° above average.

Above average warmth expected on New Year's Day 2023

That kind of warmth continues into at least the first four days of the new year. At the same time, however, we’ll see multiple storm systems throwing Gulf moisture in our direction.

Climate Prediction Center outlooks through early 2023

Expect waves of rain next Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling off later in the week.