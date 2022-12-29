Coldest December since 2010 closes out with warmer-than-average afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s no surprise that this December has been the coldest in over a decade.
While Thursday morning starts out cold and frosty, the afternoon brings about some comfort.
Highs reach about 55 to 60°. Despite increasing clouds later in the day Friday, afternoon temperatures will be similar (if not a degree or two higher).
New Year’s Eve won’t be quite as warm, due to increased cloud cover and occasional rain showers. These showers start scattered in the morning before turning more widespread during the first two-to-three hours of the afternoon.
We’re cautiously optimistic that most tangible rain is outta here in time for any New Year’s celebrations at night.
2023 then starts off on a very warm note. High temperatures during the afternoon mostly climb into the 60s - roughly 15° above average.
That kind of warmth continues into at least the first four days of the new year. At the same time, however, we’ll see multiple storm systems throwing Gulf moisture in our direction.
Expect waves of rain next Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling off later in the week.