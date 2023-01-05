Enjoy! Thursday offers last of mild air before typical winter chill returns

Typical winter chill to return Friday into next week

ROANOKE, Va. – Just four days in, January 2023 is off to its warmest start on record. Thursday won’t be quite as warm, following the passage of a storm system.

That said, we’ll still enjoy afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the board.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 1/5/2023

The wind then picks up Friday with gusts of 20 to 30 mph becoming common.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Friday, 1/6/2023

That wind blows in some much cooler air, but it still pales in comparison to what we saw around Christmas.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 1/6/2023

Any hope of accumulating snow will be more geared toward the west-facing slopes through roughly midday Friday.

Snow to accumulate on the west-facing slopes Friday, 1/6/2023

A weaker system taps into our marginally cold air this weekend, bringing the chance for a few stray showers in the mountains Saturday.

A slightly better chance arrives Sunday afternoon.

What we're tracking by the weekend of 1/7 and 1/8/2023

Regardless, it’ll actually feel like winter with highs mostly in the 40s.

Multiple pieces of energy will be gliding west to east through next week, but we don’t see any sign of these phasing with colder air to the north. Therefore, our chances of accumulating snow remain low through the middle of next week.

Upper level air pattern through next Wednesday, 1/11/2023

There’s still 70+ days of winter left to go.

