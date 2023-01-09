Seasonable start to the week before cold front brings another temperature swing

ROANOKE, Va. – There are a number of school delays Monday morning, thanks to Sunday’s light wintry mix and borderline freezing temperatures.

Most any precipitation has left the area Monday.

We’ll be left with decreasing clouds and a gusty wind at times. Peak gusts range between 20 and 30 mph, so it won’t be enough for widespread outages.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Monday, 1/9/2023

We won’t be quite as cold or as raw as we were Sunday. Highs Monday afternoon range from the lower 40s in the mountains to lower 50s in Lynchburg and Southside - par for the course in early to mid January.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 1/9/2023

Afternoon temperatures continue to rise through Wednesday and Thursday, as the jet stream stays north of the area.

Upper air pattern favors warming afternoons through mid-week

Come Friday, however, we’re sent back down the chute. This is thanks to a strong cold front that moves through the area.

Upper air pattern shows big cool-down later in the week

This front brings rain late Thursday into Thursday night. Once that leaves, the wind picks up heading into Friday. Colder air rushes in from the Great Lakes, along with snow that targets our west-facing slopes.

Cold front to bring rain, wind, cold and mountain snow later this week

There will likely be some spill-over, resulting in scattered bursts of snow and/or sleet in areas near and to the west of the Parkway Friday.

