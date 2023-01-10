Seasonably cool, calm weather comes ahead of strong late-week cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday starts out seasonably cold with most areas in the 20s and lower 30s early on. High-level clouds drift into the area at times during the day, though there’s enough dry air to limit any precipitation from developing.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be close to average levels.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 1/10/2023

The same could be said for Wednesday, which will feature a little more cloud cover at times.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 1/11/2023

Another storm system moves east of the Rockies, producing the chance for severe weather from east Texas to the upstate of South Carolina between Wednesday and Thursday.

For us, it brings rain (heavy at times) late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Rain arrives late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night

Once the storm’s center moves east, we’ll notice the wind picking up late Friday with snow accumulating on the west-facing slopes through Saturday.

Storm to bring strong wind gusts and mountain snow Friday, 1/13/2023

A few scattered snow showers and sleet pellets will spill over the mountains, but accumulations will be pretty sporadic and limited.

Saturday will be the coldest day of the weekend, with highs in the 30s and 40s.