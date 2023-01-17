Upcoming rocket launch delayed until Tuesday night due to poor weather conditions

Photo of the SpaceX rocket launch as seen from Cascade - Justin Bayes

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - Jan. 23, 2023

The ‘Virginia is For Launch Lovers’ rocket launch that was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23 has been postponed until Tuesday, Jan. 24 due to poor weather conditions.

The launch is now slated to take place between 6 and 8 p.m.

As reported previously, the launch will be visible for much of the Eastern U.S.

Those in our area will also be able to view it without having to drive east.

Time to look for the 'Virginia is For Launch Lovers' rocket on Tuesday, 1/24/2023 (WSLS 10)

Weather permitting, we’ll be able to see the vapor trails from the launch about two minutes after liftoff.

For more information, click here.

Estimated trajectory/important notes for Monday's upcoming launch (1/24/2023) (WSLS 10)

ORIGINAL STORY - Jan. 17, 2023

Space company, Rocket Lab’s, first take-off from Wallops Island is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, between 6 and 8 p.m.

It turns out that we will have a front-row seat to the action without having to make the drive east.

Weather permitting, we’ll be able to see the vapor trails from the launch about two minutes after liftoff.

Time to look for the 'Virginia is For Launch Lovers' rocket on Monday, 1/23/2023

A recently-set sun below the western horizon will provide enough illumination around 6 p.m. for perfect viewing conditions.

The window for launch is open until 8 p.m. Monday.

Estimated trajectory/important notes for Monday's upcoming launch (1/23/2023)

There’s a caveat to this spectacular view, and that is the weather forecast.

Your Local Weather Authority is tracking the potential for a storm system along the East Coast around the Sunday/Monday time frame.

Rain and/or a wintry mix possible by Sunday/Monday - 1/22 and 1/23/2023

We’ll provide frequent updates on its path for both our local weather and for the upcoming launch forecast.

Download our app to get those sent straight to your phone.

The launch is designed to “deploy satellites for leading radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360,” according to Rocket Lab’s website. The company says it has had more than 30 successful launches from New Zealand.