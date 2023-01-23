Mountain snow showers, gusty winds to kick off the new work week

ROANOKE, Va. – We ended the weekend on a chilly and dreary note as a storm system sent some wintry mix and rain our way. It wasn’t very pleasant outside!

The storm is moving out to the east, but we’ll still see some impact from it today in the form of mountain snow showers and flurries.

The zones that need to watch out for flakes include the New River Valley, Mountain Empire and Highlands. Here’s a projection of snowfall accumulation.

Snowfall forecast - GFS model (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In addition to the mountain snow, the wind will increase on the backside of our recent storm.

I think the wind will be strongest during the afternoon, and gusts could get as high as 40 miles per hour.

Today's wind speed and gusts (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind should make it feel rather unpleasant outside, as the best we’ll do for temperatures is the 40s and low 50s for highs during the afternoon.

These temperatures are slightly below-average for late January.

Monday high temperatures (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We’ll stay breezy overnight, but the wind should back off nicely on Tuesday.

Temperatures warm into the 50s in more areas tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. I think it will be the nicest day of the work week!

The weather takes a turn again on Wednesday as the next storm moves in. This one could offer the chance of rain and wintry mix.

We’ll also see a drop in temperatures on Wednesday by more than ten degrees.

What we're tracking - Wednesday 7 a.m. (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Following Wednesday’s storm, look for another round of mountain snow and gusty wind Thursday and Friday.