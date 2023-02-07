Spring-like afternoons, occasional shower chances take us through the rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday morning starts out cold, calm and frosty in some parts of the area. Despite a partly to mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will rise to about 56 to 62° by the afternoon.

An increased breeze out of the southwest Wednesday will give our temperatures a little extra nudge - making it feel like April out there!

High temperature forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons

This unseasonable warmth comes ahead of a slow-moving cold front that will give us the chance for a few morning/early afternoon showers Thursday. Another storm system will ride along it Friday, giving us another shot of showers along and east of US 220. Finally, any moisture that wraps around it Saturday will give us the chance for accumulating snow on the west-facing slopes.

Active weather pattern from Thursday through Saturday

The rest of the area will be colder and breezy Saturday with highs in the 40s. We’ll see more sun and less wind Sunday as high pressure regains control of our weather.

Weekend forecast for 2/11 and 2/12/2023

Similar to this week, next week looks warmer than average as well. Most of the rain stays west of the area through Valentine’s Day.

Climate Prediction Center outlooks from 2/12 to 2/16/2023

