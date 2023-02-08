Unseasonable warmth continues before weather pattern turns slightly more active

Wednesday through Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our stretch of spring-like warmth continues through the second half of the week.

Despite increasing clouds, a breeze out of the west and southwest will push most of us into the 60s Wednesday afternoon.

You should be able to turn the heat off in the house and maybe even go out for a walk/jog/ride/etc.

The same can be said for Thursday, as any showers late in the morning will be hit-or-miss.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 2/9/2023

The front that produces these showers is a slow-mover, allowing another storm system to form. At the moment, the best shot for afternoon and evening rain Friday appears to be along and west of the Parkway.

What we're tracking for Friday, 2/10/2023

The Weekend

New model data suggests this storm will move even more slowly and hug the coast this weekend. Wet weather is likely late Saturday into Sunday, but wintry weather is possible.

This system is called an “upper level low,” meaning it has to generate its own cold air. While wintry weather is possible, we’re skeptical as to anything big at the moment.

That said, expect the weekend forecast to change, so make sure you have our app downloaded to stay up to date with those changes.

Changes coming to the weekend forecast for 2/11 and 2/12/2023

Next Week

Beyond the weekend, we’re back to another warming trend through much of next week. Wetter weather builds to the west and gradually moves east later in the week.