Super Bowl Sunday slop precedes spring-like stretch (again)

ROANOKE, Va. – Super Bowl Sunday starts with a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow and it all depends on your elevation.

Rain and a wintry mix west of the Parkway will continue on an off-and-on basis through the morning.

By the afternoon, any chance of accumulating snow will mostly be above the 2,000-2,500 foot level. While snow may mix in with the rain farther east, there’s hardly any chance that it sticks.

Precipitation types for Sunday, 2/12/2023

Our most recent snow/sleet accumulation map reflects that (see below). It will be very difficult for snow and/or sleet to overcome the warm, wet ground which will lead to minimal accumulations east of Interstate 77.

Snow/sleet accumulation map for 2/12/2023

By the 4th quarter of Super Bowl LVII, most of the precipitation is east of the area.

Forecast for Super Bowl Sunday 2023 in the Roanoke Valley

The rest of the week features increasing temperatures with each day, bringing us back to a stretch of spring-like warmth. That will especially be the case beyond Valentine’s Day.

Stretch of spring warmth to return in the upcoming week

A strong storm system to our west will produce severe weather from the Southern Plains to the Tennessee River Valley Wednesday and Thursday before bringing rain back to us Thursday (and perhaps Friday).

