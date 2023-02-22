Mild Wednesday precedes record-shattering warmth Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – A warm front splits the area in half Wednesday, providing a boundary for a few morning showers north of Interstate 64.

It will also separate mild air from warmer air. Highs north of US 460 reach the low to mid 60s, while areas farther south will be warmer.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 2/22/2023

Most of us will be cloudy throughout the day.

Come Thursday, we’re sandwiched between high pressure offshore and a storm system to the north. That wind comes gusting down the mountains, which leads to added warmth.

Downsloping wind brings record warmth Thursday afternoon

We’re talking record-breaking highs for the day, but possibly the warmest February day on record.

Afternoon temperatures reach into the 70s and 80s, which is more common for late May - not late February.

Thursday could be the warmest February day on record

A front passes through Friday, bringing temperatures back down to Earth but also bringing along strong wind gusts.

A stronger wind arrives by Friday

The wind calms by Saturday, but a weak storm system sends moisture over our newly-arrived cool air. This results in periods of rain showers late morning into the afternoon.

Occasional rain showers return late Saturday morning into the afternoon

Sunday is calmer and milder with highs reaching back into the 60s across much of the area.

