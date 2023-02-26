Sunday to turn warmer following patches of early morning fog

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s raw feel was a shock to the system, given the fact that February 2023 has been in the top-5 warmest on record across the area.

Following patches of dense fog east of the Parkway early Sunday morning, the rest of the day looks pleasant and breezy.

Come Monday, we’re back under the overcast which will limit how high temperatures get. A strong storm system to the west will throw occasionally scattered showers in our direction during the afternoon and evening.

Wedge to keep us cooler and wetter at times Monday

Once that’s over, the wind picks up Tuesday through Thursday. This will once again send warmer air in our direction. Expect highs each day to be in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures climb above average each afternoon from Tuesday through Thursday

A storm system taps into that unseasonable warmth and sends us more showers during the first half of the day Thursday.

Rain likely during the first half of the day Thursday

Come Friday, we’re back to wet weather. However, the exact location of this system will be crucial.

Rain likely again Friday, but it's a close call on winter weather potential

If it rides farther north and west, we’ll be on its “warm” side which could give us all rain Friday. If, however, it were to track farther south, colder air could find its way into the lower levels of the atmosphere. That would result in a wintry mix.

Two possible scenarios with a late-week storm system

Given the way this winter has gone (and the tendency for systems to shift northwest in data), we’re skeptical of winter weather this far south Friday.

Make sure you’re staying up to date with our forecast updates throughout the week by downloading our free 10 News and weather apps.