Stretch of spring warmth resumes before late-week storm system arrives

ROANOKE, Va. – While Monday was cooler and raw at times, Tuesday will be the complete opposite.

The wind has since shifted direction out of the west. As that comes down the mountains, it will gust in excess of 30 mph at times. That downward motion in the wind will also allow the air to dry and warm.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Tuesday, 2/28/2023

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon reach into the 60s and 70s, and there’s no need for us to think otherwise heading into Wednesday afternoon either.

High temperature forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons

Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of rain showers that develop at night heading into Thursday. Thursday afternoon is dry, breezy and warmer.

Rain showers increase late Wednesday night into Thursday morning

As the front lifts to the north, more rounds of rain are expected Friday. However, the location of this front will be key to determining whether or not any storms can become severe later in the day.

Location of a warm front will be the determining factor in where severe weather sets up Friday

Download our free 10 News and weather apps for updates on this portion of the forecast.

Afterwards, the weekend is trending nicer and milder with more sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s - depending on your elevation.