March’s final week features subtle temperature changes in between weak storm systems

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a weak storm system riding to our south Monday. Most of the energy in the atmosphere is poured into areas south of us, but a few showers will be possible during the morning hours.

Scattered showers expected Monday morning

A separate piece of energy may generate isolated showers during the afternoon. Otherwise, we expect a partly cloudy sky.

Isolated showers will be possible Monday afternoon

We’ll turn breezy at times with gusts of 20 to 30 mph late Monday afternoon into the early part of the evening.

Another piece of energy above will may generate some light rain showers Tuesday night (maybe some wet snowflakes above the 3,000 foot level). Other than that, expect Tuesday to be cooler and cloudy.

Rain expected Tuesday night

Highs Monday will be in the 60s and 70s, while Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

High temperature forecast for Monday and Tuesday afternoons

As we turn cooler, areas of frost will be possible Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Frost/freeze potential through Thursday morning

Thursday afternoon will be beautiful with highs well into the 60s.

The wind shifts out of the south Friday and Saturday, pumping in warmer air. At the same time, a front nearby will help trigger occasional showers and wind each day.

Weather pattern heading into the final days of March

We’ll cool off again heading into Sunday, but there will be more sunshine!

