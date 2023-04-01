55º

COMING UP: 10 p.m. Weather Update – March 31, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

Showers take a bit of a break overnight before coming back with thunder Saturday morning.

As soon as the rain is done, strong winds will follow, with some gusts even up to 60 mph. Join Meteorologist Marshall Downing live at 10 p.m. to see your full weekend forecast.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

