Out like a lion: Strong storm to bring rain, high wind gusts late Friday, Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – A powerful storm system will produce a regional outbreak of severe weather Friday from states as far south as Louisiana to as far north as Wisconsin.

For us, we’ll be fairly warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. Clouds increase ahead of this storm.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 3/31/2023

We’ll also see occasional showers during the afternoon and early evening hours, but none of this is expected to be severe.

Hourly rain chances for Friday, 3/31/2023

The line of storms that produces the aforementioned outbreak will weaken some before moving into our area Saturday morning between roughly 7 and 11. There will be some pockets of heavy rain, but nothing that will warrant warnings.

FutureTracker - 7 a.m. Saturday, 4/1/2023

The wind is the real deal once the rain passes. From midday onward Saturday, gusts topping 40 and 50 mph will be likely. What does that mean for you?

Estimated wind gusts for Saturday, 4/1/2023

That means tree limbs can/will fall. Scattered power outages will be possible. Brush fires will be possible as humidity levels drop.

High wind threats for Saturday, 4/1/2023

If you can see past the wind, you’ll be rewarded with warmth. Highs reach the 70s and even lower 80s in some parts of the area Saturday afternoon. Cooler air catches up Sunday. We’ll still be breezy, but it won’t be nearly as strong as what we get Saturday. Highs will be in the 60s with sunshine.

High temperature forecast for 4/1 and 4/2/2023

Looking ahead to next week, the wind out of the southwest will pump more warmth into the region. Highs in the 70s and 80s are fair game through at least Wednesday. Rain chances rise mid-to-late week.

Temperatures come back down to Earth a little more as we get closer to Easter Sunday (highs in the 60s and 70s).