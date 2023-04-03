Mild with plenty of sun starting the work week

ROANOKE, Va. – Enjoy the calm weather we have at the start of the week. Showers are hard to come by until Wednesday, and winds stay rather calm.
Sun and incoming warm air bring temperatures to around 70 Monday and around 80 Tuesday. Both days are well above average.
Since we warm up so much during the day we hold on to plenty of heat overnight. Lows go from the 30s Monday morning to 50s Tuesday morning.
Winds pick up for a few hours this afternoon with gusts to 20 mph. Temperatures are warm enough that wind chill is not an issue, and winds ease off as we start to cool.
Severe weather is coming back to many of the same spots it affected last week. Tuesday sends storms through the Midwest and South.
Wednesday concentrates storms in Indiana and Ohio. That system reaches us causing isolated storms.
Although the most intense storms stay west of us, we still have wet weather Wednesday. The severe threat here is generally low, but some lightning strikes are likely.
Once that cold front comes through temperatures start falling putting Saturday in the 50s. Showers ease off to keep the weekend dry.