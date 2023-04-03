Mild with plenty of sun starting the work week

Temperatures are consistently in the 60s for most

ROANOKE, Va. – Enjoy the calm weather we have at the start of the week. Showers are hard to come by until Wednesday, and winds stay rather calm.

Showers are spotty Monday, but storms are more noticeable Wednesday

Sun and incoming warm air bring temperatures to around 70 Monday and around 80 Tuesday. Both days are well above average.

Sunny skies and incoming warmth keep us above average

Since we warm up so much during the day we hold on to plenty of heat overnight. Lows go from the 30s Monday morning to 50s Tuesday morning.

Lows are much warmer Tuesday morning thanks to how much we warm up Monday

Winds pick up for a few hours this afternoon with gusts to 20 mph. Temperatures are warm enough that wind chill is not an issue, and winds ease off as we start to cool.

Winds are much calmer during the work week than they were last weekend

Severe weather is coming back to many of the same spots it affected last week. Tuesday sends storms through the Midwest and South.

Tuesday sends storms to some of our most recently hit states

Wednesday concentrates storms in Indiana and Ohio. That system reaches us causing isolated storms.

Wednesday is the first day in a while where we are included in the severe risk

Although the most intense storms stay west of us, we still have wet weather Wednesday. The severe threat here is generally low, but some lightning strikes are likely.

Most storms Wednesday move through Indiana and Ohio

Once that cold front comes through temperatures start falling putting Saturday in the 50s. Showers ease off to keep the weekend dry.