Afternoons to feel more like summer Wednesday through Friday

Highs in the 80s Wednesday through Friday afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. – The warmup continues through the rest of the week. With high pressure overhead and the jet stream retreating northward, afternoons will feel more like June and July (without the oppressive humidity).

Wednesday’s highs reach the 70s and 80s under wall-to-wall sunshine.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 4/19/2023

Thursday’s wind, while not strong, will come down the mountains. This downsloping, in addition to the previously mentioned weather ingredients, create the recipe for near-record warmth Thursday afternoon.

Nearing record warmth/heat Thursday afternoon

Friday will also be quite warm and dry, but a cold front comes in to shake things up a bit. This will start out by sparking showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms turn likely Saturday afternoon and evening

Beyond that, we’re dry but breezy and cooler Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s.

As the wind calms and the sky clears, we’ll watch for the chance of frost Monday and Tuesday mornings next week.

Frost potential from 4/23 to 4/25/2023

Download our free 10 News and weather apps for daily updates on the forecast.