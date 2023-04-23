Northern Lights *may* be visible farther south Sunday night

Photo taken of the Northern Lights in March of 2023 by Mark Skaggs in the Mountain Lake Wilderness Area

ROANOKE, Va. – NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a ‘severe geomagnetic storm’ was observed Sunday afternoon.

SWPC issues ALERT: Geomagnetic K-index of 8, 9- https://t.co/lLwfUbCRLU — IEMBot SpaceWx (@iembot_wnp) April 23, 2023

What does this mean?

The sun - during a solar storm - releases a flare of sorts. This interacts with the Earth’s atmosphere where its magnetic field is weakest (the poles). This is why the North Pole sees the Northern Lights so much more frequently.

How the Aurora forms

However, when a stronger storm occurs - it can be seen farther south. This happened in March of 2023 (see above picture).

Most recent forecasts show it being visible as far south as Pennsylvania, but these haven’t been updated to account for the strength of the geomagnetic storm.

If this severe geomagnetic storm were to continue, it’s possible that we see a faint glow on the northern horizon in Virginia Sunday night. You have to get to a dark, remote spot and possibly to a higher elevation as well.

Aurora Borealis forecast for Sunday night, 4/23/2023

If by some chance you get a good shot of it, send it to Pin It and we will be sure to show it on air.