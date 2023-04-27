60º

TONIGHT: The rain has arrived, now when will it leave? | 10 p.m. Appcast - April 27, 2023

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is tracking wet weather moving back across the area. Suprise, surprise, just ahead of the weekend.

He’ll let you know when heavy rain will come into play, which day this weekend will be the warmest, and when the wind might start blowing up a storm.

If you snap any pics or get any videos of the weather, make sure you send them our way via Pin It!

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. every weekday.

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

