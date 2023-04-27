Get our app! Soaking rain expected late Thursday night, Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – 60% of our rain in 2023 has fallen on either a Friday or a Sunday, and it turns out those will be the wettest days this week again.
Showers begin Thursday evening as light and scattered.
Overnight is when the faucet gets turned on, and it starts pouring over much of the area.
Widespread rain continues into Friday morning’s commute. Budget extra time, and use extra caution out there.
Most of us see a break in the rain by midday/early afternoon Friday, as the storm’s energy gets transferred north and east of here.
All we’re left with late afternoon into the evening is a few scattered showers and storms. It appears as though the severe weather threat will mostly be south of here.
That said, we’re left with 1 to 3″ of rain out of this storm. While widespread flash flooding is unlikely, streams and creeks may rise.
The good news for weekend plans is that Saturday is much warmer and drier. The bad news is that Sunday is trending wetter.
A storm to the north and a storm to the south mesh a bit more to bring us an increased chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Given recent rain, this could lead to some flooding.
We’ll turn cooler and windy at times through the first half of next week.