VSP release name of person involved in Franklin County accident

Franklin County, Va – Virginia State Police (VSP) said a 66-year-old is dead following a crash on Friday.

VSP said they are investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality.

According to VSP, the driver of the Dodge was identified as Gary Lynn Chisom, 66, of Goodview. Chisom was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

According to VSP, the crash occurred Friday at 4:10 p.m., on Route 679, one mile south of Route 634 in Franklin County.

VSP said a 1999 Dodge 3500 was traveling south on Route 679 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.