YOUR PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen across southwest, central Virginia Friday night, Saturday morning

Photo of the Northern Lights taken by Gary Cochran

ROANOKE, Va. – In a rare turn of events, the Northern Lights made a trip down south Friday night into Saturday morning. In fact, there have been several social media reports of it being seen as far south as Florida and California!

This is something we first told you about early Friday morning.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, at one point, reported a G5 storm. That’s the first time a geomagnetic storm of that magnitude has happened since October of 2003.

When a geomagnetic storm (solar flare interacting with Earth’s magnetic field) is that strong, it allows for Aurora visibility farther south than usual.

I can tell you from experience. I could see the green with my naked eye on the Blue Ridge Parkway between 1:45 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

There she is!!! Glad I woke up before my shift. pic.twitter.com/3eBqIvBdKU — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) May 11, 2024

This isn’t about me, though. This is about you guys.

For many, you got to check off a bucket list item, and we’re thankful to have been a part of that experience with you.

Some of you got outside before I did, and you captured the peak of the show.

Below are some of the photos you sent to us through Pin It.

You may be able to see it very faintly from the darkest spots Saturday night into Sunday morning, but by far - this was the main event.