Look north! Aurora borealis could be seen locally Friday night, Saturday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G4 Watch for the first time since 2005.

What in the world does that mean?

Recently, the sun unleashed a series of flares that are set to interact with the earth’s magnetic field; a geomagnetic storm.

The Space Weather Prediction Center is expecting a G4 storm Friday night into Saturday morning.

While this might sound frightening, to the average person - this doesn’t have many real world implications.

That is until you start to talk about the Northern Lights.

When these solar flares interact with Earth’s magnetic field, charged protons and electrons will enter through where the magnetic field is strongest - the poles.

The stronger that interaction, the farther south the aurora can be seen.

How the Aurora borealis happens

This happens most often during the spring months, which is something we saw in April of 2023.

Northern lights as seen from Botetourt County. Photo: Kati Grace Collins (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Now, are you going to be able to see the lights outside your house dancing over your head?

It’s highly unlikely that happens.

That said, the greater probability of seeing the aurora is shown in areas above the green line. That’s a lot farther south than usual.

Odds of seeing the Northern Lights across the U.S.

The best time to look would likely be after midnight.

You still need to consider a few things before trying to view it.

The odds of seeing the Northern Lights in Virginia on Friday night/Saturday morning.

1. You’d need a clear view of the northern sky.

2. You’d need to get to a darker spot (I’ve gone up the Blue Ridge Parkway in the past).

3. Lastly, you’ll need some patience. It takes time for your eyes to adjust to see the faint, green glow on the horizon. If you’re taking pictures with an iPhone, you’ll need to adjust the settings to take long exposure pictures.

As one last caveat, you need to know that predicting space weather is a fickle beast.

Everything needs to come together just right in order for us to even see a faint glow this far south.

Sometimes, we don’t know for sure if that will happen until an hour or two beforehand.

