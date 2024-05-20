Wythe County crash leaves 32-year-old Maryland man dead

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Wythe County that left a 32-year-old man dead.

Authorities said the crash occurred on Sunday, May 19 at about 9 a.m. on I-81 southbound at the 83 mile marker.

We’re told 32-year-old Juan J. Macias, of Baltimore, Maryland, was driving southbound in a 2004 Ford F150 at a high rate of speed when he went off the road to the right and hit a guardrail before overturning.

The incident happened near Formato Lane, according to State troopers.

Virginia State Police confirm that Macias died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.